Watch Epic’s Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite short mocking Apple right here

Epic simply premiered a brand-new short mocking Apple soon after the iPhone-maker kicked Fortnite from the App Store for breaching its standards onThursday The short, entitled “Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite,” straight buffoons Apple’s iconic “1984” ad, taking popular images from the advertisement and offering it a cartoony Fortnite twist.

A guy with an apple for a face on a huge screen speak with a soulless, black-and-white audience. “Today we celebrate the anniversary of the platform unification directives,” states the apple in an enormous voice. “For years, they have given us their songs, their labor, their dreams. In exchange, we have taken our tribute, our profits, our control. This power is ours and ours alone. We shall prevail.”

As he states that last line (which is likewise utilized in Apple’s advertisement), a female tosses a Fortnite pickaxe at the screen, conjuring up the traditional image from the “1984” commercial of a female tossing a hammer at the screen.

After the pickaxe shatters the screen, a message scrolls up: “Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices. Join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming “1984.” And then, the hashtag #FreeFortnite appears.

Apple prohibited …