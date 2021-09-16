WATCH Emma Chamberlain & Kendall Jenner's ADORABLE Met Gala Meetup!
WATCH Emma Chamberlain & Kendall Jenner's ADORABLE Met Gala Meetup!

Emma Chamberlain made her Met Gala debut last night and while we were fangirling over her look, she was fangirling over Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid and it was a total mood!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR