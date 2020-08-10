Watch: Collin Morikawa wins PGA behind chip-in birdie, late eagle

Every significant winner has a significant minute, a shot that will replayed for many years to come.

Collin Morikawa had 2 Sunday at TPC Harding Park en path to his first significant title at the PGA Championship.

First, there was the chip-in birdie. Tied for the lead with 5 holes to play, Morikawa turned up some 55 feet shy of the green with his technique at the par-4 14 th hole. Despite not having much green to deal with, Morikawa holed his 3rd shot to take a one-stroke lead.

He contributed to that benefit 2 holes later on, striking a stunning baby-cut chauffeur into the green at the 336- backyard, par-4 16 th. With simply 7 feet left, he followed by rolling in the eagle putt to break a tie with Paul Casey and pull ahead by 2.

Morikawa is an increasing star and definitely will be anticipated to have more significant minutes likeSunday But he’ll constantly keep in mind these 2 shots that assisted him catch his very first.