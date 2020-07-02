WATCH: Christopher Columbus statue removed from Columbus City Hall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Christopher Columbus statue in Columbus City Hall continues to be removed.

Crews along with a crane came overnight Wednesday for the elimination process around the south agora of the making in down-town Columbus.

City of Columbus removing statue of Christoper Columbus nowadays. City states arts local authority or council will determine what goes instead. pic.twitter.com/nJmXxmjYQd — Hattie Hawks (@HattieHawksNBC4) July 1, 2020

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther ordered that statue to be removed “as soon as possible” back again on June 18th.

“For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness. That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past,” mentioned Mayor Ginther. “Now is the right time to replace this statue with artwork that demonstrates our enduring fight to end racism and celebrate the themes of diversity and inclusion.”

The Columbus Arts Commission voted to approve the removal of the statue a few days afterwards and have been requested by Ginther to start a community-driven process to locate a new statue that sees diversity.

Crews came to remove the particular statue about 4 a new.m., and it also was pushed away from City Hall right before 7:30 a.michael.

A spokesperson for that city according to the removal of the particular statue expense $90,000.