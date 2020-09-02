Watch Chet Hanks Hit On Adele (In Patois) After Critics Accuse Her Of Cultural Appropriation!

Looks like not everyone took issue with that problematic Adele pic!

As we reported, many slammed the Hello songstress for cultural appropriation after she shared a stunning Notting Hill Carnival-inspired photo that showed herself wearing a Jamaican flag bikini while styling her hair in Bantu knots, a traditionally African hairstyle.

But at least one person appreciated the Grammy-winner’s getup: Jamaican Patois aficionado Chet Hanks.

Tom Hanks’ 30-year-old son took to social media on Monday to try to shoot his shot with Adele. In a video (below), Chet passionately expressed his approval of the British-born star’s controversial outfit and ‘do before encouraging her to slide into his DMs — all while speaking patois, of course.

Watch the rapper try to grab the 32-year-old performer’s attention:

Now that’s passion!

This isn’t the first we’ve heard Chet speak in patois, an English-based creole language typically used in Jamaica: he went viral at the 2020 Golden Globes when he first debuted his accent on the world’s stage.

The Empire actor was called out for cultural appropriation at the time, and responded by making it clear that he had nothing but love for the Jamaican people. In an Instagram video, Chet insisted his…