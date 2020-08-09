Watch: Bryson DeChambeau drains 95-footer for birdie for a 66

Bryson DeChambeau took a magnificent swat Saturday at TPC Harding Park– this time with his putter.

Ninety- 5 feet away on the completing hole, DeChambeau’s putt rolled up and over a ridge and into the cup for a not likely birdie to top his third-round 66 that put him 3 shots off the clubhouse lead at the PGA Championship.

“Those moments, you just have to look back and laugh and appreciate what the game is,” he stated later, “because that stuff happens at random points in time in life, and this was a pretty good random moment to do it in.”

A random however no lesser minute for DeChambeau, who has actually never ever completed much better than 15 th in a significant. The seventh-ranked gamer worldwide has actually been the talk of the PGA Tour over the previous couple of months, after upgrading his body and video game in pursuit of more range, now he remains in position to snatch his considerable title.

“This is the first major with this new body, new swing,” he stated. “I hope it’s only going to get better.”