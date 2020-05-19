Watch Brad Pitt Surprise The Missouri State Graduating Class With Video Message!

The graduating class of 2020 is having the strangest time. But while they can not obtain their levels face to face throughout the pandemic, at the very least the pupils graduating from Missouri State University obtained an unique reward!

In an unique video message, President Clif Smart informed the college’s mascot, Boomer the Bear:

“Our students always say that Missouri State University and Springfield feel like home. It’s just a place where people always remember where they’ve come from”

And after that he presented Springfield’s most commemorated– or absolutely sexiest– boy, the only Brad Pitt!

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood celebrity provided one of the most motivating speech he can from a little phone display. We assume so, anyhow. The very first time we viewed all we can think of was just how excellent his unclean quarantine hair looked! SO UNBELIEVABLY HOT! We assumed we were mosting likely to grad orgasm laude if you recognize what we suggest!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_C9_k-E02 X4

For those like usage that could not concentrate on words, he claimed:

“Hi everyone, Brad here from quarantine with a shout out to the graduating class of Missouri State University! It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but know we’re rooting for you. Our money’s on you to make this world a better place. And we wish you all the best in your future endeavors. You did it, you made it! Enjoy, congrats again, and think big!”

Congratulations to all the graduates! And below’s taking a look at all the Brads!

[Image via Missouri State/YouTube.]