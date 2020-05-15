Watch: Body cam video released in Rock Island officer-involved shooting

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney decided officers Steven Mumma and Tyler Evans had been justified in the shooting loss of life of 37-year-old Kelvin Shaw.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Charges won’t be filed towards two Rock Island officers concerned in a lethal shooting in late April 2020.

On Thursday, May 14, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney, Dora Villarreal, decided officers Steven Mumma and Tyler Evans had been justified in the shooting loss of life of 37-year-old Kelvin D. Shaw.

While accumulating info on scene and dealing to make contact with the sufferer, Mumma and Evans encountered Shaw as he was climbing out of an condo window. Shaw began to take off on foot, however had hassle getting over a fence on the property.

The officers fired their weapons at Shaw, who ended up dying a day later, a earlier assertion from investigators stated.

The physique digicam footage released just below three weeks after the shooting reveals Shaw working from Mumma and Evans.

It seems Shaw didn’t climb a fence on the property and directed a gun in his proper hand towards the officers. Mumma and Evans each fired their weapons for a complete of 5 photographs. Three bullets hit Shaw.

Both Mumma and Evans, had been positioned on administrative depart, per normal protocol. Mumma joined the Rock Island Police Department in 2012, and Evans joined in 2018.

The investigation was taken over by the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force, which handed its findings over to Villarreal on May 7.