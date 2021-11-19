WATCH Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lawrence & More In HILARIOUS New ‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer!
WATCH Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lawrence & More In HILARIOUS New ‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer!

Netflix just released a new trailer for Adam McKay’s upcoming Sci-Fi comedy, Don’t Look Up, and gave fans a look at Ariana Grande’s hilarious role in the film!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR