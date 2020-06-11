Watch: AOC Stumbles Over Her Words When Told More Police Means Less Crime

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a mental block when met with facts regarding her push to defund police departments in cities across America.

During an interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, the New York representative was asked flat-out, “Why take money from the police?”

“Research shows that more police on the street means less crime,” that he added.

In these clip, it is possible to almost begin to see the hamster fall off the wheel as she tries to wrangle her thoughts.

“Well, I think, there’s uh … One question that is interesting here is that, uh, when it comes to funds, it’s not always just about the number of officers on the street,” AOC sputtered.

When she finally settled upon a thought, it involved the rare police force which has access to tanks.

“It’s about these police precincts that have tanks. Military weaponry,” she claimed. “Frankly have a degree of of … material resources, and war-like, um, war-like weaponry.”

Confronted w facts, @AOC tanks

Literally “Tanks!” 88% of #NYPD is personnel so talk of “defund police” must include which investigative squads, precincts & surveillance units be cut 2 meet goals that r more policy oriented (eg accountability) than fiscal pic.twitter.com/Vmxbyp5VtA — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) June 10, 2020

‘Defund Police’ a Distraction

Several “ums” and “uhs” later, AOC (D-NY) was asked about Democrat colleagues who say the phrase ‘defund police’ is really just a slogan that distracts from real reforms.

“Yeah, well, you know, we can’t necessarily, you know, I don’t think we can control what is happening right now in this moment,” she mindlessly replied. “Right?”

Ocasio-Cortez’ bumbling interview comes just days after suggesting the slogan really should not be watered down seriously to placate white people. Which is super racist.

On Twitter, AOC criticized the fact that some individuals were “scrambling to repackage this whole conversation to make it palatable for largely affluent, white suburban ‘swing’ voters.”

It’s actually the voters who respect law and order, and who have no desire to see their cities and towns overrun by criminals, that you may want to concern yourself with. Those folks are both monochrome, urban and suburban.

Biden adviser and Congresswoman AOC is demanding we “defund the police.” But when she was confronted with the truth that more police means less crime, she was struggling to defend her position. pic.twitter.com/1Z9jI3GSZW — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) June 10, 2020

She’s a Biden Adviser

At the risk to be branded a racist, it’s important to remember that the person mixed up in hot mess of catchphrases and zero thoughts above is an adviser to Democrat presidential nominee, Joe Biden.

She shouldn’t be advising people on how exactly to tie their shoes, let alone how to run the united states, set climate policy, or fund police departments.