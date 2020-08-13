Watch an indie puzzle game get built, tile by tile, in this fascinating Twitter thread

“idk what this is yet but I had an idea.”

That’s how game designer @davemakes began a Twitter thread last January, sharing a GIF of vibrant tiles drifting through a diagonal game area. Follow Dave’s thread, however, and you’ll see how they establish this single concept over the months into a completely fledged rhythm and puzzle game called Mixolumia, available to buy on Itch.io since last weekend.

The game itself looks very enjoyable, combining a basic and strong art design with immersive music and sound impacts, and gameplay that seems a cross in between Tetris and Puyo-Puyo What’s actually fascinating about the thread, however, is how it uses a check out the typically nontransparent world of game advancement, tracking Dave’s work and experiments.

Follow the thread, and you can see how Dave includes brand-new functions gradually, checking out particular mechanics. One early concern is how should the tile- obstructs relocation when they struck another point-on-point? Should they break in half? Should they move down alternate instructions? Or should they zig-zag down the screen to prevent this issue completely?