WATCH AGAIN: ‘The Race – Wheels for Heroes’ live on Sky Sports | News News

Kevin Pietersen, Chris Froome, Ryan Giggs, Steph Houghton, and a wealth of different celebrities are coming collectively for ‘The Race – Wheels for Heroes’, live on Sky Sports on Sunday night.

The quartet will probably be amongst these participating in a digital race utilizing the Zwift app to assist increase funds to supply new mortgage bikes for NHS staff to securely journey to work for free.

The rivals will all be tackling the identical 22.9km ‘Volcano climb’ route and will probably be being chased by the 4-time Tour de France champion Froome.

Froome will probably be final to begin and can hunt the celebrities down as they attempt to attain the end earlier than anybody else.

Also participating within the digital race will probably be England rugby worldwide Maro Itoje, Lee Westwood, Ryan Giggs, Darren Gough, Olly Murs, Kirsty Gallagher, Andrew Flintoff and Melanie C of the Spice Girls.

You can watch ‘The Race – Wheels for Heroes’ by clicking play on the YouTube hyperlink above, or on Sky Sports Main Event, Action, or Mix