‘Wasn’t meant to be,’ says Koepka after third-peat bid falls flat By Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO(Reuters) – Brooks Koepka’s difficulty at the PGA Championship failed with a 74 in the last round at Harding Park on Sunday however the American stated he was constantly dealing with long shots to win the occasion for a 3rd straight year.

Koepka entered into the last round 2 shots back of over night leader Dustin Johnson however spiralled down the leaderboard with the second-worst rating of the day. Jim Herman carded a 75.

“I mean, it’s my first bad round in a while in a major. It just wasn’t meant to be,” stated Koepka, who ended up 10 strokes behind champ Collin Morikawa.

“Three in a row, you’re not really supposed to do two in a row looking at history, but that’s all right. Got two more majors the rest of the season and we’ll figure it out from there.”

Koepka, 30, fasted to pay homage to 23- year-old Morikawa, who shot a six-under-par 64 for his very first significant title.

“He’s a hell of a player. You see these guys coming out of college now, they are ready to win,” includedKoepka “To win a major this young, he’s got a lot of upside.”