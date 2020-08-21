Washington’s Ron Rivera says he has cancer, plans to continue coaching

Washington coach Ron Rivera has been identified with cancer however plans to continue coaching, he informed ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday night.

Rivera informed Schefter he was identified with lymph node cancer. The group later on stated that he has squamous cell cancer of the neck. Rivera stated the cancer remains in the early phases and is thought about “very treatable and curable.”

Rivera informed his gamers in a group conference Thursday night. As of now, he stated, absolutely nothing modifications with his task.

“I’m planning to go on coaching,” he informedSchefter “Doctors encouraged me to do it, too. They said, ‘If you feel strongly, do it. Don’t slow down, do your physical activities.’ But everyone keeps telling me by week three or four, you’ll start feeling it.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, squamous cell cancer is a type of skin cancer. It is normally not deadly however can spread out throughout the body and trigger severe issues.

Rivera stated he has a Plan B in location, though he wasn’t yet all set to disclose more details. Washington protective planner Jack Del Rio has been a head coach for 2 groups– Jacksonville (2003-11) and Oakland (2015-17). No one else on the personnel has head-coaching experience in the NFL.

Rivera, 58, has spoken with a variety of physicians and experts and is developing a treatment strategy with the group and an outdoors professional.

Rivera stated he discovered a swelling on his neck in early July, and when it didn’t disappear after a number of weeks he went to a medical professional. He stated he was informed of the …