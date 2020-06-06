Washington’s new Black Lives Matter street mural is captured on satellite

New satellite images from Planet Labs clearly show the bright yellow message amid the gray Lego-looking buildings on the street leading to the White House, its grandeur minimized by the distance.
With these protests, “Black Lives Matter,” already a well-known phrase, is now even more popular — even internationally. This mural cements that.
Bowser in addition has officially deemed the area of 16th Street bearing the mural as “Black Lives Matter Plaza,” detailed with a new street sign.
Still, the gesture has not been welcomed by all. The DC chapter of the Black Lives Matter Global Network has criticized it, calling it “performative.”
“This is a performative distraction from real policy changes. Bowser has consistently been on the wrong side of BLMDC history,” the group tweeted. “This is to appease white liberals while ignoring our demands. Black Lives Matter means defund the police.”