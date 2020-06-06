Washington’s new Black Lives Matter street mural is captured on satellite

New satellite images from Planet Labs clearly show the bright yellow message amid the gray Lego-looking buildings on the street leading to the White House, its grandeur minimized by the distance.

With these protests, “Black Lives Matter,” already a well-known phrase, is now even more popular — even internationally. This mural cements that.

Bowser in addition has officially deemed the area of 16th Street bearing the mural as “Black Lives Matter Plaza,” detailed with a new street sign.