Washington’s football team to call itself Washington Football Team until it settles on a new name

The new team name works right away, and it will stay in location “pending adoption of a new team name,” the team revealed in a declaration on Thursday.

“The decision to use ‘Washington Football Team’ for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community, and sponsor input,” the declaration checks out.

“To date, we have been pleased to see so many people putting forward their vision of what the new name and design should be on their social media channels and we look forward to including their feedback as this process progresses.”