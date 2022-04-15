The US authorities should stop attempts to spoil Russia’s relations with China through false statements against the background of the Ukrainian crisis, as well as not to make claims about competition between China and the United States, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lizzian.

“Washington, in the context of the crisis situation in Ukraine, is constantly spreading false information, trying to sharpen the image of China, to drive a wedge in the relations between Russia and China. The desire of the United States is to create controversies and disputes, to use all that for its own profit. “Washington must properly reconsider its actions,” the diplomat said.