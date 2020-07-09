Washington state town prints own wooden currency for coronavirus relief

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION EYES $1T PRICE TAG FOR NEXT CORONAVIRUS RELIEF PACKAGE

“It was kind of an epiphany: Why don’t we do that again?” Mayor Wayne Fournier told Reuters. “It only made sense.”

The Tenino banknotes are in regards to the size and thickness of an index card. The currency is painted green with an image of George Washington and the Latin phrase “Habemus autem sub potestate,” or “We have it under control,” printed in cursive.

The town council in April approved a measure to issue as much as $10,000 in available funds, based on the outlet, and received an additional $6,000 in donations toward the wooden bills.

Residents who have documented loss of income due to the pandemic are eligible for up to $300 a month in the wooden currency, the outlet reported.

Nearly all organizations in the town are accepting the area bills, from the gas station to grocery store, though it cannot be used to buy alcohol, tobacco or marijuana, the Associated Press reported.

Businesses can redeem the $25 notes for real money at city hall at a 1:1 exchange as well as sell them on the side, in accordance with reports. Some businesses said that coin collectors offered 3 times face value for the wooden bills.

Fournier told Reuters that the move to print the currency was a result of the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) failing woefully to help Tenino businesses, that have only a few employees.

“A federal program dumps money from the top and these blue-chip companies steal it all,” Fournier said. “If we do it from the ground up, there’s no stealing. It’s a direct ballast to Main Street.”

The town has up to now issued about $2,500 in wooden bills.