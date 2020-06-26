Washington state sheriff tells residents to not be ‘sheep’ over statewide coronavirus mask mandate

Snaza said within an interview with KUOW-FM in Seattle that he’s frustrated because “we continue to listen to the governor’s requests without asking questions, without saying: ‘Well wait a minute, there’s another side to this’ and, in particular, wearing the mask. Yet we’re telling people now to wear it and when you don’t wear it, we’re going to cite you for that.”

WASHINGTON ORDERS FACE COVERINGS STATEWIDE STARTING FRIDAY AS CORONAVIRUS SPREADS

He said he’s not convinced masks help alleviate problems with the spread of the herpes virus.

Inslee said that he was “disappointed” with Snaza in a news conference.

“I think we have to be disappointed in any law enforcement officer who would encourage illegal behavior,” Inslee said. He added wearing a mask “is about demonstrating our respect and care for the other people around us.”

On Wednesday, Snaza clarified that he wasn’t “outwardly saying I want you to violate the orders.” He noted he’s got a mask and his department requires them in the office when they enter homes.

He said he wants to concentrate on educating people about the virus instead of offering tickets.

Inslee called Snaza’s clarification “very helpful,” KUOW reported.

California and Nevada have also mandated wearing masks in public places statewide as cases have spiked amid business reopenings this month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended wearing masks since April, adding it’s especially helpful for asymptomatic people to keep from spreading the virus to others.

Other law enforcement agencies in the state issued statements this week indicating the agencies would not be enforcing the mandate, KUOW reported.