Washington state party melee leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded, police say

When officers arrived they found one individual dead and three wounded, two critically. One of the critically injured people died at the scene and the other two were taken up to a hospital. There was no immediate update on the medical conditions.

A witness told KIRO-TV in Seattle that someone who had too much to drink at a flat housewarming party, became aggressive and pulled out a knife, stabbing at the very least two people after being confronted.

One of the stabbing victims who had a concealed weapon shot the suspect, the witness told the station.

There was no more any danger to people, police confirmed, but didn’t say if the so-called instigator was among the wounded or dead.

All of the people involved knew one another, authorities said.