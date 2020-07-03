Washington Redskins Opens Review Into Name, Sources Say Change ‘Likely’

The Washington Redskins have opened a review within their team’s name, with a name change seeming “likely” according to inside sources.

“A Thorough Review Of Our Team’s Name”

“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of our team’s name,” the team announced in a pr release.

“This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks,” they added, saying they believe “this review will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind.”

Dan Snyder, Owner of the Washington Redskins, stated, “This process allows the team to take ino account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise, but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

Ron Rivera, Head Coach of the Washington Redskins remarked, “This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military.”

Ian Rapoport, the sports pundit, wrote on Twitter that his knowledge of the Redskins situation “based on conversations with several sources,” is that a name change is “likely,” adding that this would “truly be a monumental decision.”

It follows a push from FedEx, who support the naming rights to the Washington Redskins stadium, for the team to rename themselves. Nike has also removed all Redskins gear from their online store. Both organizations were targeted by a letter signed by 87 investment firms and shareholders, worth a collective $620 billion, imploring them to right back a name change.

“The NFL’s Washington, D.C. team still uses a racist name as its mascot,” the letter argued. “Redskins remains a de-humanizing word characterizing people by skin color and a racial slur with hateful connotations.”

While there is a push for decades for the Redskins to remove the name they've held since 1933