Washington Redskins: Major retailers drop merchandise

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



The Washington Redskins team is under increasing pressure to change its name





Major US retailers Walmart and Target have dropped American football team Washington Redskins’ merchandise from their internet sites.

Last week, the Washington DC-based team said it might be reviewing its name following demands from sponsors.

It has faced years of pressure over a name seen as offensive to Native Americans.

The decision to examine the name comes amid a fresh give attention to racism, sparked by global protests.

Walmart said on Twitter that it would be “discontinuing the sale of items that reference the team’s name and logo“.

Target told CNN in a statement that they were “in the process of removing the items from our assortment“.

The team agreed last week to reconsider its name following its major sponsor, FedEx, required a name change. The request was made on behalf its investors.

FedEx has naming rights to the Redskins’ 82,000-seat stadium in Maryland.

Earlier this month, 87 investment firms and shareholders wrote to FedEx, along with fellow Redskins’ sponsors Nike and PepsiCo, askin the firms to sever ties with the team, according to trade publication AdWeek.

Dan Snyder, owner of the Washington Redskins, has resisted calls throughout the years to choose a brand new name.

However officials last Friday said they would “undergo a thorough review”. This is really a change from Mr Snyder’s stance in 2013, when that he vowed never to change the team’s name.

Many US sports teams were named after native peoples, adopting logos and mascots to complement, but in the past few years there has been increased sensitivity to those considered to be crude or stereotypical.