Washington Redskins launch ‘thorough review’ of team name | NFL News

The Washington Redskins are to conduct a “thorough review” of their controversial franchise name, following rising stress from sponsors and most of the people.

The Redskins name has survived a number of challenges through the years, with many Native American teams labelling the name racist.

FedEx, who’ve been the title sponsor of the Redskins’ dwelling stadium, FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland since 1999, made a request to the team to alter its nickname this week.

The request was reportedly backed by 87 companies, headed by First Peoples Worldwide, Oneida Nation Trust Enrollment Committee, Trillium Asset Management, Boston Trust Walden, Mercy Investment Services, and First Affirmative Financial Network.

Redskins proprietor Dan Snyder has beforehand mentioned the team won’t change the name so long as he’s in cost.

In an announcement on Friday, the Redskins mentioned: “In mild of current occasions round our nation and suggestions from our neighborhood, the Washington Redskins are saying the team will endure a radical evaluate of the team’s name.

“This review formalises initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.”

Redskins majority proprietor Daniel Snyder added: “This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also the input from our alumni, the organisation, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell mentioned in an announcement: “In the last few weeks, we have had ongoing discussions with Dan [Snyder] and we are supportive of this important step.”

In a separate transfer, Nike seem to have withdrawn all references to the Washington Redskins from their on-line retailer, though the sportswear firm has but to remark.

Mitchell: Redskins name change ‘inevitable’

Brian Mitchell has seen the talk over the Redskins name controversy happen for over 30 years, however by no means has he witnessed the extent of stress at present on the team to make the change.

Mitchell, who received the Super Bowl with Washington in 1991/92, believes the potential monetary implications might ultimately set off a response from the franchise.

“Ever since 1990, I’ve been asking this question and I’ve always told people ‘I can’t change it’,” Mitchell instructed Sky Sports News. “I’ve at all times mentioned that when cash begins being affected, one thing will occur.

“The pressure is getting to a point in this country and around the world where certain names and themes are becoming taboo. We think back to five years ago, 10 years ago, 15 years ago, there are words people used that can no longer be used.

“People sit there and attempt to provide you with all these polls that I preserve listening to about and I do not consider that the Indian inhabitants, the Native American inhabitants has been actually represented in these polls.

“So many of us, people of other cultures and races try to speak for them and it’s time for them to speak for themselves and if it’s a problem, just like the ‘n’ word when it comes down to me as an African American, if 10 per cent think it’s bad, it’s bad.”