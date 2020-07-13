Washington Redskins fire two key scouting employees: report

FEDEX THREATENS TO GET RID OF SIGNAGE FROM REDSKINS STADIUM UNLESS TEAM CHANGES NAME: REPORT

The Washington Post reached out to the business, but they declined to comment to the newspaper.

Santos, who had been with the team for more than 14 years, had a special power to identify players on opposing teams’ rosters, per the newspaper. Recently, Santos was an important piece in helping the team when it battled through player injuries through the middle of last season. He joined the Redskins in 2006 as a professional personnel assistant, and moved up the ladder being an advance scout for five years, before being promoted to the director position in 2014.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mann was a pro scout for seven years before being promoted to assistant director of pro scouting in 2017. He joined the Redskins after that he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He worked with the Bucs as a personnel assistant on a single staff as former Redskins coach Jay Gruden.

New head coach Ron Rivera was impressed with the team’s scouting department leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, based on the newspaper.