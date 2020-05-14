Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin mocked for repeatedly claiming ‘the walls are closing in’ on Trump

“The walls are closing in on Trump’s lawless presidency. The only question is whether the voters will remove him before he is forced to unveil his finances, which he has strenuously attempted to conceal from voters,” Rubin composed. “One can only imagine what secrets are so damaging that Trump is compelled to litigate up and down the federal courts.”

However, according to Rubin, the walls have actually been “closing in” on President Trump for a long period of time.

Back in October, Rubin proclaimed in a heading that the “impeachment walls are closing in” after ballot revealed assistance for President Trump’s impeachment in the Ukraine rumor, which led to a Senate pardon in February.

In May 2017, the Washington Post reporter in a similar way proclaimed “The walls are closing in on the scandal-plagued president” after the shooting of FBI Director James Comey triggered an objection from numerous Republicans at the time like Justin Amash, Jeff Flake, John Kasich, as well as the late John McCain.

Many on social media sites replied to Rubin’s most recent reiteration with mockery.

“The walls are closing in. For real this time,” The Daily Caller’s Logan Hall responded with a screenshot of tweets from The Washington Post duplicating her yearslong insurance claim. “Jennifer Rubin, among other liberal pundits, has been trying to speak the ‘walls are closing in on Trump’ line into existence for years.”

“Those are the slowest moving walls in history. Rubin types of have been saying this for 3 years,” Twitter individual Ken Meyer composed.

