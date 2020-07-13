Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin mocked for calling New York government’s COVID response ‘competent’

Rubin celebrated the good news and appeared to credit the leadership of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and perhaps New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as well.

WASHINGTON POST’S JENNIFER RUBIN MOCKED FOR REPEATEDLY CLAIMING THE ‘WALLS ARE CLOSING IN’ ON TRUMP

“New York City reports zero COVID-19 deaths for first time since pandemic hit. This is what competent govt. can accomplish,” Rubin tweeted on Sunday.

Critics pounded the MSNBC contributor, many of them pointing to the state’s nursing home controversy regarding Cuomo’s directive that is said to be responsible for thousands of deaths.

“They sent 6000 people with Covid to nursing homes and had 5x the death rate of Florida. Jesus this stuff gets dumber every day,” political strategist Doug Stafford reacted.

“20,000+ people died of Covid in New York while the state’s governor gave legal immunity to nursing home executives – and this right-wing pundit at the Jeff Bezos newspaper is trying to just completely erase those deaths, as if they didn’t happen,” former Sanders campaign speechwriter David Sirota similarly wrote.

WASHINGTON POST’S JENNIFER RUBIN MOCKED FOR DISMISSING IOWA CAUCUSES AFTER CALLING THEM ‘SO IMPORTANT’

“Competent government (!!) after 30,000 deaths in New York State and over 6,000 thousand seniors dead in nursing homes thanks to @NYGovCuomo’s order to force Covid patients into their facilities? There’s something wrong with your brain,” Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean scolded the columnist.

“The death rate on Alderaan went down to zero in the months following Admiral Tarkin’s competent decisionmaking,” Ben Shapiro jokingly tweeted in reference to Star Wars.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP