Washington Post settles Nicholas Sandmann defamation lawsuit in Covington Catholic High School controversy

“On 2/19/19, I filed $250M defamation lawsuit against Washington Post. Today, I turned 18 & WaPo settled my lawsuit. Thanks to @ToddMcMurtry & @LLinWood for their advocacy. Thanks to my family & millions of you who have stood your ground by supporting me. I still have more to do,” Sandmann composed on Friday.

CNN SETTLES NICK SANDMANN DEFAMATION LAWSUIT IN COVINGTON CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL CONTROVERSY

This follows the multi-million dollar settlement CNN made with the teen back in January.

Sandmann provided a not-so-subtle caution to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

“We have settled with WAPO and CNN. The fight isn’t over. 2 down. 6 to go. Don’t hold your breath @jack,” Sandmann tweeted.

Sandmann’s lawyer, Lin Wood, likewise composed, “For our present to @N1ckSandmann to celebrate his 18th Birthday, @ToddMcMurtry & I gave Nicholas the gift of justice from . . . THE WASHINGTON POST #FightBack.”

A representative for The Washington Post informed Fox News, “We are pleased that we have been able to reach a mutually agreeable resolution of the remaining claims in this lawsuit.”

In March 2019, Sandmann’s lawyers submitted a fit versus CNN for its protection of the occurrence prior to all the realities had actually emerged. The teenager was looking for a massive $800 million in damages from CNN, NBC and the Post.

Sandmann was swept up in a controversy after a video portrayed the “MAGA” hat-wearing trainee smiling at Nathan Phillips beating a drum and singing a chant as he was surrounded by Sandmann’s peers, who all had actually signed up with in on the chant in front of the actions of the Lincoln Memorial.

However, numerous traditional media outlets, consisting of CNN and The Washington Post, depicted the occurrence with Sandmann and the other teenagers as being racially charged prior to it was found by extra video footage that a group of Black Hebrew Israelites had actually provoked the conflict by slinging racial slurs at the trainees as they were waiting on their bus following in 2015’s March For Life occasion in Washington D.C. Footage then revealed Phillips, who was in town for the Indigenous Peoples March, approaching the trainees in the middle of the increasing stress in between the 2 groups.