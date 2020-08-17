Washington Post: Senate Intel leaders told DOJ they believed Bannon, Donald Trump Jr and Kushner may have misled panel

The recently detailed July 2019 letter from the senators contributes to a list of issues members of Congress sent out to unique counsel Robert Mueller and other district attorneys about the Russia examination and statement associated to it, raising the possibility the Justice Department may have thought about extra criminal probes relating to possible lies to Congress than what was formerly understood.

But it’s uncertain whether the Senate Intelligence Committee’s suspicions– that the statement they heard contravened what others such as previous deputy project chair Rick Gates stated under oath– totaled up to any more examination by the Justice Department, not to mention any continuous examinations. Referrals, where members of Congress flag suspicions to federal district attorneys, were fairly typical in the Russia examination and not all cause official examinations.

“I have no reason to believe there is any investigation of Bannon by any law enforcement authority. If the Senate Intelligence Committee sent a referral to DOJ, they never informed us. And DOJ has not contacted us about any referral by anyone,” Bannon’s lawyer William Burck told CNN.

Lawyers for Jared Kushner and Hope Hicks, who the Washington Post stated was likewise pointed out in the letter, decreased to discussSunday Other lawyers representing people called in the Senate Committee’s letter have not yet reacted to CNN’s ask for remark.

The disclosure of the letter follows Senate Committee chairmen revealed …

Read The Full Article