Washington Post: President Donald Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’ in audio secretly recorded by her niece Mary Trump

The Post got the formerly unreleased records and audio from Mary Trump, author of a current bombshell book about the President and among his most outspoken critics. Mary Trump, who has stated that Donald Trump is unsuited to be president and has actually voiced assistance for his competitor Joe Biden, exposed to the Post that she had secretly taped 15 hours of in person discussions with Barry in 2018 and 2019.

Among the a few of the more important remarks made by Barry was talking about how her more youthful 74-year-old bro ran as president. “His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God,” she stated, according to thePost “I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit.”

Barry, a retired federal appellate judge, the Post kept in mind, has actually never ever spoken openly about arguments with President Donald Trump, however the audio appears to inform a various story of discord and a rift that started when she asked her bro for a favor in the 1980s, which she declares Trump has actually often utilized to attempt to take credit for her success.

Barry likewise stated at one indicate her niece, “It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel,” according to the audio scripts and recordings.

Perhaps the most revealing part of the recently launched audio is a discussion Barry apparently had with her niece onNov 1, 2018, that appears to be the incentive for the accusation that Trump paid somebody to take his SATs, which was among …

