Washington Post opinion editor says US racist *and* patriarchal

The Washington Post opinion editor who said white women are lucky black people are not looking for revenge has hit back at criticism saying America’s ‘patriarchal society’ has established the notion that white women must be protected from black people.

Karen Attiah, 34, wrote on Twitter that ‘America is a racist *and* patriarchal society’ and that the ‘toxic a few ideas of white masculinity’ must certanly be broken down to get rid of racism.

She later tweeted concerning the nickname ‘Karen’ being retired for ‘dangerous white women’ after revealing some of the threatening emails and texts she’s got received since her first controversial tweet.

‘We cannot dismantle the full selection of oppression in this society without addressing how toxic a few ideas of white masculinity interplay with the notion of “protecting” their women from Black people,’ Attiah wrote.

The Washington Post’s opinion editor Karen Attiah, 34, has said that the ‘toxic ideas of white masculinity’ is linked with America’s racism and must be dismantled

Attiah, 34, tweeted white men have the ‘notion of “protecting” their women from Black people’

On July 4, she also shared an article entitled ‘Yeah, It’s Time to Bury the Cutesy ‘Karen’ Nickname for Dangerous White Women’.

‘I accept this,’ she added.

Attiah commented again on the theory that white women have to be protected retweeting a post that read: ‘If we do such a thing in this society besides smile & go along to obtain along we must brace for accusations to be angry, aggressive Black women.

‘Meanwhile we have to constantly navigate ppl’s misogynoirist aggressions against us & the social fixation ppl have w/ degrading BW,’ it added.

Attiah later shared a post retiring ‘Karen’ as a nickname for ‘dangerous white women’

She later added to the her argument of white men threatening ‘aggressions against us’

It uses Attiah shared the apparent threats she’s got received from white men as a result of her earlier controversial tweet.

The editor had been accused of inciting violence for tweeting that white women are ‘lucky’ black individuals are ‘just calling them Karens and not calling for revenge’.

She posted a tweet on July 1 showing a text from an as yet not known number which told her to ‘be careful with hate’ and that ‘revenge only begets revenge’.

It warned Attiah that her comments would ‘wake white men who’ll protect their women’.

Another email she shared referred to Attiah as a ‘monkey’ and an ‘ape’, telling her she was angry ‘because white women are beautiful’.

‘I explicitly said Black people *ARE NOT* calling with this [revenge],’ she wrote, as she shared a screenshot of the message she received, which she claims is from a white man.

‘A good amount the threats and hate mail I’ve been getting are white men threatening me with violence to —*checks notes* protect “their” white women.

‘Exactly the point I’ve been making about “Karen” behavior all along.

The message Attiah shared appeared to have already been sent to her on June 29.

The Washington Post opinion editor shared screenshots of the texts and emails she says she’s got been receiving since she posted a controversial tweet about white women on June 28

The text told Attiah to ‘be careful with hate’ and that ‘revenge only begets revenge’

‘Be careful with hate. It is really a very dangerous and thankless master,’ it began.

‘Calling for revenge only begets revenge. You don’t wish to wake white men who’ll protect women, and come after you and yours.

‘We are typical human beings with souls. Some of us, have the training, experience, and back ground to find you and yours in an effort to make an example of racists like you’.

On June 29, Attiah had shared still another email where the writer asked ‘Did the monkey actually speak?’

‘Did the white-woman-wannabe n***** speak?’ it continued. ‘You’re just angry because white women are beautiful. ALL men agree on that. White men, black men, Hispanic men, Asian men … all concur that white women are far more desirable than some low IQ’d, low rent, hood rat n*****.

‘And that would be you. All black women do is appropriate white culture and try to mimic beautiful white women. And you know it. Revenge? lol you’re a** is about to be grass you ugly ape.’

Attiah shared another screenshot of an email that called her a ‘monkey’

The email told her she actually is ‘just angry because white woman are beautiful’

Attiah later retweeted further responses agreeing with her tweet

She reposted this tweet that taken care of immediately the text screenshot she had shared

‘Them: “Karen is a racist, dehumanizing slur!”‘ Attiah wrote with the screenshot. ‘My inbox, after challenging racism.’

‘”Karen” = naming and shaming the *choice* to engage entitled, aggressive and racist behavior. But the N-word? I didn’t choose my skin. The two will NEVER function as same.’

Later that day, Attiah retweeted other users who had taken care of immediately the tweet.

‘There were serious arguments by white men in the 1860s that Black men should not obtain the vote bc then they might have the power to get into white women,’ one read.

‘Denying the suffrage to Black men was a means for white men to safeguard “their” women.’

‘Honestly, women (including those who are already white) do not need white men treating them as property. Especially because those white men “protecting their women” usually are the same violent ones who will beat/kill them,’ another said.

Attiah was born in Texas to Ghanaian immigrants. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University, prior to going on to study in Accra, Ghana on a Fullbright Scholarship.

She later obtained a Master’s degree from Columbia University before joining The Washington Post.

Attiah has become a prominent media figure in recent years, and famously recruited slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi to The Post just before his death.

After widespread outrage, Attiah deleted her tweet from June 28 – but she did actually insinuate that it was perhaps not because she regretted her remarks with further posts. She is pictured speaking on stage at Glamour magazine’s 2018 Women Of The Year Summit

Attiah’s Instagram shows her posing for selfies with numerous prominent a-listers. She giddily posted this snap with Josh Groban, writing:’Omg. It happened. I have no words’

She in addition has appeared on CNN and contains spoken at a Glamor magazine Women’s Summit. Her Instagram shows her cozying up to an amount of celebrities for selfies.

Attiah posted the first controversial tweet that sparked backlash and threats on June 28, saying: ‘The lies and tears of white women hath wrought; the 1921 Tulsa massacre, murder of Emmett Till, exclusion of black women from feminist movements, 53% of white women voting for Trump.

‘White women are lucky that we are simply calling them Karens. And perhaps not calling for revenge.’

It has since been deleted.

Later, in her comments section, she doubled down on the remark, saying: ‘I’m just saying. Be happy we are calling for equality. And not actual revenge.’

The tweets sparked outrage from users who called for her to be fired.

‘Oh so insulting generalizations based on race and gender are ok now? Or are they only ok for you? Just trying to comprehend the rules,’ conservative writer Matt Walsh replied to Attia.

‘You threaten white women with violence. WashPo what’s your response? The world is watching and waiting,’ still another tweeted.

Soon after, the hashtag #fireKarenAttiah began circulating on Twitter.

In recent weeks, numerous prominent folks have been fired – or ‘cancelled’ – for their controversial social media posts but The Washington Post has not publicly commented on Attiah’s incendiary tweet.

DailyMail.com has contacted the newspaper’s managing editors for a statement.

Washington Post opinions editor Karen Attiah tweeted on Sunday that white women were ‘lucky’ black people were calling them ‘Karen’s and not calling for revenge’

After widespread outrage, Attiah deleted her tweet – but she insinuated that it absolutely was not because she regretted her remarks.

She retweeted still another user who stated: ‘When I tweet something after which delete it, it’s not because I regret it. It’s almost never that. I just wish to say some s**t real quick after which leave.’

‘Same. Lol,’ Attiah wrote above that message.

It is unclear whether she was privately reprimanded by The Washington Post and forced to remove her message.

Later June 29, Attiah did actually tire of the backlash, writing: ‘Adding another shot to my drink’.

It later seemed like she wished to shift conservation away from her controversial remarks, tweeting: ‘Anyway…’

However, social media users continued to blast the editor and piled on pressure for The Washington Post to produce a public response.

‘Last night @KarenAttiah of @thewashingtonpost posted this incredibly racist screed where she condemns all white women and makes an implied risk of violence. Has The Washington Post condemned this? Has anyone on the Left?’ Matt Walsh wrote.

Another predicted that Attiah wouldn’t normally be terminated by The Washington Post.

‘There is no greater privilege than getting to be wrong about everything and paying zero price for this. Congrats,’ anyone sarcastically remarked.

Another described Attiah’s tweet as ‘hateful’, while other asked why Twitter hadn’t flagged it for inciting violence.

Attiah’s post sparked widespread backlash. Several asked whether Attiah will be fired from The Washington Post on her remarks nevertheless the publication have not commented

Attiah is seen backstage at a show with comedian Patton Oswalt in 2018

Attiah with Andre Leon Talley in another of her Instagram posts

One of Attiah’s recent opinion pieces in The Washington Post

In her tweet, Attia reference the derogatory term ‘Karen’ – a fresh nickname being given to entitled, white women who are caught on camera trying to assert themselves over people of color in social situations.

In days gone by month almost a year the ‘Karen’ nickname has had off, after multiple videos of white women throwing tantrums in public areas.

While many of the exchanges are undoubted examples of bigotry, others are less clear cut.

In June, an unidentified woman in Seattle was filmed sobbing in her driveway and pleading to not be filmed, saying she had a ‘black husband’.

Karlos Dillard filmed the video, saying the girl had called him the N-word within a road rage dispute.

He then started trying to sell t-shirts on line with what ‘I have a black husband’ printed on them and defended it by saying that ‘white people ‘profit off of every thing black people do in this country’ and calling it his ‘prerogative’ if he wished to sell the t-shirts.

The woman in the video denied flipping him off and he didn’t accuse her of utilizing a racial slur against him when they were together.

That accusation was in a different bit of footage when she had not been there.

An unidentified white-colored woman within Seattle had been filmed crying and requiring she had not been a Karen after becoming accused associated with flipping the particular bird in a black guy at a lighting stop. Karlos Dillard, the person, followed the girl home in order to film the girl and write-up the video footage online. In another video clip, he stated she’d known as him the particular N-word. That was not captured on tape

Conversely, one of the initial ‘Karen’ movies involved white-colored woman Amy Cooper contacting the police upon Christian Cooper, a dark birdwatcher within Central Park, claiming this individual was intimidating her whenever he had just asked the girl to put the girl dog on the leash.

Christian Cooper was never ever charged yet he has given that described the particular footage since proof of just how quickly the white individual can be to create a false or even overzealous accusations against the black individual to police force.

In light associated with police violence and systemic racism inside law enforcement, this kind of false claims, he stated, can be especially dangerous.

Amy Cooper was billed with submitting a fake report upon Monday.