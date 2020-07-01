Washington Post opinion editor says she’s received threats from white men

The Washington Post’s opinion editor Karen Attiah has shared images of texts and emails she’s received since she was accused of inciting violence after posting an inflammatory tweet on Sunday

Karen Attiah posted a tweet Wednesday morning showing an apparent text from an not known number telling her to ‘be careful with hate’ and that ‘revenge only begets revenge’.

It warns Attiah that her comments would ‘wake white men that will protect their women’.

Another email she shared referred to Attiah as a ‘monkey’ and an ‘ape’, telling her she was angry ‘because white women are beautiful’.

It comes after the editor was accused of inciting violence for tweeting that white women are ‘lucky’ black people are ‘just calling them Karens rather than calling for revenge’.

‘I explicitly said Black people *ARE NOT* calling for this [revenge],’ she wrote, as she shared a screenshot of the message she received, which she claims is from a white man.

‘A good amount the threats and hate mail I’ve been getting are white men threatening me with violence to —*checks notes* protect “their” white women.

‘Exactly the point I’ve been making about “Karen” behavior all along.

‘America is just a racist *and* patriarchal society,’ Attiah continued in a second tweet.

‘We cannot dismantle the full array of oppression in this society without addressing how toxic ideas of white masculinity interplay with the notion of “protecting” their women from Black people.’

The message Attiah shared appeared to have already been sent to her on Monday evening.

She claimed the problem stemmed from men thinking they should protect white woman

‘Be careful with hate. It is just a very dangerous and thankless master,’ it began.

‘Calling for revenge only begets revenge. You don’t desire to wake white men that will protect women, and come after you and yours.

‘We are typical human beings with souls. Some of us, have the training, experience, and back ground to find you and yours in an effort to make an example of racists like you’.

On Tuesday evening, Attiah had shared yet another email when the writer asked ‘Did the monkey actually speak?’

‘Did the white-woman-wannabe n***** speak?’ it continued. ‘You’re just angry because white women are beautiful. ALL men agree on that. White men, black men, Hispanic men, Asian men … all concur that white women are a lot more desirable than some low IQ’d, low rent, hood rat n*****.

‘And that would be you. All black women do is appropriate white culture and try to mimic beautiful white women. And you know it. Revenge? lol you’re a** is about to be grass you ugly ape.’

Attiah shared another screenshot of an email that called her a ‘monkey’

The email told her she actually is ‘just angry because white woman are beautiful’

Attiah later retweeted further responses agreeing with her tweet

She reposted this tweet that taken care of immediately the text screenshot she had shared

‘Them: “Karen is a racist, dehumanizing slur!”‘ Attiah wrote with the screenshot. ‘My inbox, after challenging racism.’

‘”Karen” = naming and shaming the *choice* to engage entitled, aggressive and racist behavior. But the N-word? I didn’t choose my skin. The two will NEVER function as the same.’

Later on Wednesday, Attiah retweeted other users who had taken care of immediately the tweet.

‘There were serious arguments by white men in the 1860s that Black men should not have the vote bc then they could have the power to get into white women,’ one read.

‘Denying the suffrage to Black men was a means for white men to safeguard “their” women.’

‘Honestly, women (including those who are actually white) do not need white men treating them as property. Especially because those white men “protecting their women” frequently are the same violent ones who will beat/kill them,’ another said.

Attiah posted the initial controversial tweet that sparked backlash and threats on Sunday, saying: ‘The lies and tears of white women hath wrought; the 1921 Tulsa massacre, murder of Emmett Till, exclusion of black women from feminist movements, 53% of white women voting for Trump.

‘White women are lucky that we are simply calling them Karens. And perhaps not calling for revenge.’

It has since been deleted.

Later, in her comments section, she doubled down on the remark, saying: ‘I’m just saying. Be happy we are calling for equality. And not actual revenge.’

The tweets sparked outrage from users who called for her to be fired.

‘Oh so insulting generalizations based on race and gender are ok now? Or are they only ok for you? Just trying to comprehend the rules,’ conservative writer Matt Walsh replied to Attia.

‘You threaten white women with violence. WashPo what exactly is your response? The world is watching and waiting,’ yet another tweeted.

Soon after, the hashtag #fireKarenAttiah began circulating on Twitter.

In recent weeks, numerous prominent folks have been fired – or ‘cancelled’ – for their controversial social media posts but, by Wednesday afternoon, The Washington Post have not publicly commented on Attiah’s incendiary tweet.

DailyMail.com has contacted the newspaper’s managing editors for a statement.

After widespread outrage, Attiah deleted her tweet – but she insinuated that it absolutely was not because she regretted her remarks.

She retweeted yet another user who stated: ‘When I tweet something and delete it, it’s not because I regret it. It’s almost never that. I just desire to say some s**t real quick and leave.’

‘Same. Lol,’ Attiah wrote above that message.

It is unclear whether she was privately reprimanded by The Washington Post and forced to defeat her message.

Later on Monday, Attiah did actually tire of the backlash, writing: ‘Adding another shot to my drink’.

It later seemed as though she desired to shift conservation away from her controversial remarks, tweeting: ‘Anyway…’

However, social networking users continued to blast the editor and piled on pressure for The Washington Post to make a public response.

After widespread outrage, Attiah deleted her tweet – but she did actually insinuate that it was perhaps not because she regretted her remarks. She is pictured speaking on stage at Glamour magazine’s 2018 Women Of The Year Summit

‘Last night @KarenAttiah of @thewashingtonpost posted this incredibly racist screed where she condemns all white women and makes an implied risk of violence. Has The Washington Post condemned this? Has anyone on the Left?’ Matt Walsh wrote.

Another predicted that Attiah wouldn’t normally be terminated by The Washington Post.

‘There is no greater privilege than getting to be wrong about everything and paying zero price for this. Congrats,’ anyone sarcastically remarked.

Another described Attiah’s tweet as ‘hateful’, while other asked why Twitter hadn’t flagged it for inciting violence.

Attiah, 34, was created in Texas to Ghanaian immigrants. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University, before going onto study in Accra, Ghana on a Fullbright Scholarship.

She later obtained a Master’s degree from Columbia University before joining The Washington Post.

Attiah has changed into a prominent media figure lately, and famously recruited slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi to The Post prior to his death.

She has additionally appeared on CNN and contains spoken at a Glamor magazine Women’s Summit. Her Instagram shows her cozying up to an amount of celebrities for selfies.

Attiah’s post sparked widespread backlash. Several asked whether Attiah would be fired from The Washington Post for her remarks

Attiah’s Instagram shows her posing for selfies with a number of prominent celebrities. She giddily posted this snap with Josh Groban, writing:’Omg. It happened. I’ve no words’

Attiah is observed backstage at a show with comedian Patton Oswalt in 2018

Attiah with Andre Leon Talley in one of her Instagram posts

One of Attiah’s recent opinion pieces in The Washington Post

In her tweet, Attia reference the derogatory term ‘Karen’ – a new nickname being directed at entitled, white women who’re caught on camera attempting to assert themselves over individuals of color in social situations.

In the past month several months the ‘Karen’ nickname has taken off, after multiple videos of white women throwing tantrums in public.

While lots of the exchanges are undoubted types of bigotry, the others are less clear cut.

Last week, an unidentified woman in Seattle was filmed sobbing in her driveway and pleading not to be filmed, saying she had a ‘black husband’.

Karlos Dillard filmed the video, saying the woman had called him the N-word during a road rage dispute.

He then started selling t-shirts online with the words ‘I have a black husband’ printed in it and defended it by saying that ‘white people ‘profit away from everything black people do in this country’ and calling it his ‘prerogative’ if that he wanted to sell the t-shirts.

The woman in the video denied flipping him off and that he did not accuse her of using a racial slur against him once they were together.

That accusation was in another piece of footage when she was not there.

An unidentified white woman in Seattle was filmed sobbing and insisting she was not a Karen after being accused of flipping the bird at a black man at a light stop. Karlos Dillard, the man, followed her home to film her and post the footage on line. In yet another video, that he said she’d called him the N-word. That had not been caught on tape

Conversely, among the original ‘Karen’ videos involved white woman Amy Cooper calling law enforcement on Christian Cooper, a black birdwatcher in Central Park, claiming he was threatening her when he previously simply asked her to place her dog on a leash.

Christian Cooper was never charged but he has since described the footage as proof of how quickly a white person can be to produce a false or overzealous accusation against a black person to police force.

In light of police brutality and systemic racism within law enforcement, such false accusations, he said, can be especially dangerous.