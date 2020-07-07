Washington Post mocked for tweet saying Ennio Morricone wrote ‘ah-ee-ah-ee-ah’ theme of ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’

However, while sharing its obituary on Twitter, The Washington Post tweeted a silly description for his most notable score.

“Ennio Morricone, Italian composer who wrote ‘ah-ee-ah-ee-ah’ theme of ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,’ dies at 91,” the Post tweeted.

Critics had fun at the paper’s expense over the tweet.

“Can we get a medical check on the author of this headline?” The Blaze’s Jessica Fletcher reacted.

“Reeling over this headline lmfao,” Polygon entertainment reporter Karen Han tweeted.

Others created their own Washington Post obituaries for other famous composers.

“Does this mean that John Williams eventual obit will read ‘composer who wrote ‘durr dumm durr dumm’ theme for ‘Jaws’?” filmmaker Edgar Wright asked.

“Washington Post obits: Beethoven, known for his bum-bum-bum-BUMMMMM thingamajig music stuff, dead at 56. He also could not hear good,” Washington Free Beacon senior writer David Rutz wrote.

“Robert Plant, who sang the ‘chung chucka-chung chucka-chung chucka-chung, ahh ahh AAAAAAAAAH ahhh,’ song from ‘School of Rock’…” TELEVISION writer Jeremy Woodcock similarly tweeted.

Even Washington Post columnist Ishaan Tharoor spoke out against his paper’s tweet.

“I love my colleagues but this tweet is violence,” Tharoor quipped.

Morricone died in a Rome hospital due to complications from a fall.

Other films the composer is better known for include “The Untouchables,” “Bugsy,” and “Once Upon a Time in America.”