Washington Post: DeJoy reimbursed former employees for GOP donations

The longtime human resources director of New Breed Logistics, David Young, detailed the alleged practice to the newspaper, saying that when DeJoy was a fundraiser for the Republican Party, “He asked employees for money. We gave him the money, and then he reciprocated by giving us big bonuses.”

“When we got our bonuses, let’s just say they were bigger, they exceeded expectations — and that covered the tax and everything else,” he said.

Young, who donated more than $19,000 while at the company, according to the Post, added, “No one was ever forced to or lost a job because they didn’t, but if people contributed, their raises and their bonuses were bumped up to accommodate that.”

While encouraging donations is not illegal on its own, a reimbursement of campaign contributions would constitute a violation of state and federal election laws. As a result, the report is likely to fuel fresh scrutiny of DeJoy from Democrats who have already hammered him over his motivations since taking on his role leading the US Postal Service in June.

DeJoy’s spokesperson, Monty Hagler, told CNN in a statement that DeJoy “believes that all campaign fundraising laws and regulations should be complied with in all respects.” Hagler added that DeJoy had “sought and received legal advice” from a former general counsel for the Federal Election Commission to ensure the company was complying with the law. “Mr. DeJoy was never notified by the New Breed employees referenced by the Washington Post of…

