WASHINGTON’S DWAYNE HASKINS JR. APPLAUDS GROUP FOR RETIRING NAME

A real estate agent in Alexandria, Va., supposedly holds the hallmarks for the Washington Red Wolves, Washington Tribe, Washington Red Tails, Washington Monuments, Washington Veterans, Washington Renegades Gridiron Football, Washington Braves Professional Football Team, Washington Freedom Fighters, Washington War Hogs, Washington Radskins, Washington Red-Tailed Hawks and Washington Potomacs.

The Washington Generals is a trademarked name owned by the Harlem Globetrotters’ moms and dad business, according to the Action Network.

The company revealed Monday it will retire the name and the logo design.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS RETIRE GROUP NAME, LOGO DESIGN; NO REPLACEMENT ANNOUNCED

“On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward,” the group stated.

“Today, we are revealing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo design upon conclusion of this evaluation.

“Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The relocation comes in the middle of business and public pressure about the name’s racial undertones.