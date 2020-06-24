Washington is latest state to mandate masks in public

The rule, that will go into place Friday, will need masks in any indoor public space, as well as outdoors if social distancing cannot be maintained. Any facial covering that fits over the nose and mouth will be permitted.

“I think of these face coverings, in some sense, as a statement,” Inslee said during a news conference announcing the rule. “It’s a statement that when you wear it, it means you care about people, because it means you want to reduce the risk that you are going to infect another person.”

The step makes Washington just the latest state to require people to wear masks when out in public. Washington is among the 25 US states that, at the time of Tuesday, are experiencing a greater rate of new cases compared with the other day.

Nationwide, more than 2.3 million people have been infected with coronavirus and almost 121,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Public health officials have emphasized the value of face coverings amid the country’s reopening, considering the fact that people without symptoms could unknowingly transmit Covid-19. The coverings are primarily to prevent individuals who have the virus from infecting the others. Earlier guidance from US officials didn’t recommend widespread masking, but in April, the usa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended face coverings for the general public in places where social distancing is difficult to maintain, like grocery stores. At enough time, the CDC cited growing evidence that people could spread coronavirus without queasy. President Donald Trump, however, has sought to politicize the wearing of masks — refusing to wear one throughout factory tours and even sharing a tweet mocking former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing one at a Memorial Day ceremony. “I don’t think I’m going to be doing it,” Trump said during an April news conference. “Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens — I just don’t see it.” Inslee touted masks Tuesday as “something that’s not expensive, readily available, allows us to do our business and enjoy ourselves — that actually can save people’s lives.” Until a vaccine is developed, that he said, “this really is going to be our best defense.”

