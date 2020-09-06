Washington Heights Deli Owner Rescues Pedestrian Who Was Struck By SUV In Hit-And-Run Accident – CBS New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Shocking surveillance video shows a deli owner rescuing a pedestrian after he was struck by a vehicle in Manhattan on Saturday. Police are still looking for the driver.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. on West 157th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights.

The video shows a blue BMW SUV slam into a man, 62, as he was about to cross the street.

The victim lies underneath the vehicle until the deli owner runs over to pull the man from the wreckage.

“I had to pull the guy out quick, just a matter of seconds… The tires were so close [to his head]. There was a lot of blood,” the good Samaritan told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon.

Another witness said if the man wasn’t pulled away, the driver might have backed over him.

“I was startled, I was crying. I was caught off guard. It was one of the most disgusting sights I ever saw in my life,” witness Anthony DeMarco said.

After the first crash, the BMW driver is seen going in reverse into the intersection, then back toward the victim.

“It actually felt like a movie scene until it was all over and everybody realized that this guy almost killed somebody … He gave me a…