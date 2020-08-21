62-year-old BJJ specialist puts enemy to oversleep car park (video)
Minnesota Timberwolves win 2020 NBA Draft Lottery, complete outcomes
Washington head coach Ron Rivera diagnosed with cancer.
It’s been a difficult year for everybody however for Washington head coach, Ron Rivera, it simply got a bit harder. The coach revealed to his group today he’s been diagnosed with cancer, though he stays positive about his health.
Rivera was diagnosed with lymph node cancer after a self-check however was informed, given that it’s still in its early phases, might be “very treatable and curable.” He’s started a treatment strategy and football operations are anticipated to run as typical. He does supposedly have a fallback in case that’s required down …