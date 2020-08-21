INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 26: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Redskins interviews throughout the 2nd day of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2020 in Indianapolis,Indiana (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Washington head coach Ron Rivera diagnosed with cancer.

It’s been a difficult year for everybody however for Washington head coach, Ron Rivera, it simply got a bit harder. The coach revealed to his group today he’s been diagnosed with cancer, though he stays positive about his health.

Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera informs me he has actually been diagnosed with lymph node cancer after a self check. Rivera shared the news with his group tonight however states the cancer remains in the early phases and is thought about “very treatable and curable”. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2020

Rivera was diagnosed with lymph node cancer after a self-check however was informed, given that it’s still in its early phases, might be “very treatable and curable.” He’s started a treatment strategy and football operations are anticipated to run as typical. He does supposedly have a fallback in case that’s required down …