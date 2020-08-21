Washington head coach Rivera diagnosed with cancer By Reuters

©Reuters NFL: Washington Football Team-Training Camp



(Reuters) – Washington Football Team’s first-year head coach Ron Rivera has actually been diagnosed with a kind of skin cancer however prepares to continue training, the National Football League (NFL) franchise stated on Thursday.

Washington stated in a declaration the cancer was at an early phase and “very treatable”.

“Coach Rivera has consulted with leading doctors and oncology specialists and is establishing his treatment plan in conjunction with the team’s medical staff,” Washington stated.

“For now, the coach asks that the team keep things business as usual and remain focused but a plan B is in place if it is determined that he should take some time off.

“The group dreams Coach Rivera a quick healing and we will be supporting him every action of the method.”

Rivera, 58, said he was surprised by the diagnosis given he was in the pink of health.

” I was shocked. But I was likewise mad due to the fact that I seem like I’m in the very best health I’ve remained in,” he informed ESPN.

Rivera was designated Washington head coach in January following a nine-year stint with the Carolina Panthers.

His medical diagnosis comes throughout a turbulent off-season for Washington, which last month stated it would retire its Redskins name and logo design which had actually been utilized …