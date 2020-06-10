Governor Jay Inslee of Washington has ordered a new investigation into the death of Manuel Ellis, an African American man who died a lot more than three months ago in police custody, following questions on the independence of the investigation.

The move comes one day after having a lawyer for the Ellis family released footage from the night of his death, which shows him screaming, “I can’t breathe sir. I can’t breathe,” followed by what sounds like an officer saying, “Shut the fuck up.”

Inslee said in a statement on Wednesday that his decision came after the county prosecutor informed the state that the Pierce county sheriff’s department, that has been leading the investigation, had officers at the scene of Ellis’s arrest on 3 March.

“The state will ensure an independent investigation and independent prosecutorial review into the death of Manuel Ellis,” said Inslee, adding that his office was attempting to determine which agency would conduct it. “We will ensure that the work is done free of conflicts of interest.”

Ellis’s death, which includes been ruled a homicide, has become the main protests over police brutality and racism that have spread across the country following a death of George Floyd, a black man killed when a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

James Bible, the lawyer for Ellis’s family, has repeatedly called on the sheriff’s office to stop its investigation, and for hawaii to dominate the case. He has argued that the sheriff’s office has too much bias to conduct the investigation.

Bible said that he received five short Ring videos from the night of Ellis’s death after the owner said they sent them to the Pierce county sheriff’s office months ago.

The videos seem to discredit the police’s account that Ellis, a musician and father of two, was banging on car windows and trying to open a car door before being arrested, since the footage taken before his death doesn’t show this.

Sara McDowell, who witnessed Ellis’s arrest, has additionally disputed the police’s account, saying she saw what appeared to be a “friendly” conversation between him and the officers before one of them knocked him to the ground making use of their car door. A cellphone video she shot of the scene appears to show at least one officer beating him, while he’s lying on the floor.

Police have said that after Ellis approached their car, asking for help and saying there were warrants out for his arrest, an officer got from the vehicle. They said Ellis then grabbed the officer’s vest and threw him to the bottom.

The county medical examiner’s office has reported that he died due to hypoxia and physical restraint. Other factors which could have contributed to his death included methamphetamine intoxication and cardiovascular disease.

Victoria Woodards, the mayor of Tacoma, Washington, said in a statement on Wednesday that she agreed with the governor’s decision.

“A full and independent investigation into this homicide still remains our paramount goal, and I am deeply troubled that the Ellis family will now endure additional delays while we all await a thorough accounting of the facts,” she said.

The Pierce county prosecuting attorney Mary Robnett is urging the attorney general to “now accept concurrent jurisdiction in this case”.

“We want this matter handled in the right way, so that the public has confidence in the investigation and the decision,” she said.