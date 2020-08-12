Washington Football Team won’t allow fans at FedEx Field in 2020

The Washington Football Team will not invite fans to FedEx Field in 2020.

If you’re a fan of The Washington Football Team, you’ll need to enjoy video games at house this year.

On Wednesday early morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported “there will be no fans at home games in 2020.”

Though Washington hasn’t had much of a home-field benefit for the last 20 years, not having any fans present might make things challenging for them to win numerous video games this year, particularly if other arenas they check out allow minimized capability crowds.

Washington Football Team reveals there will be no fans at house video games in 2020. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 12, 2020

Is The Washington Football Team making the ideal call here about fans?

While it might be a little bit early to punt on having fans go to video games in any capability, Washington seems company in its decision-making procedure. It has actually been a whirlwind of an offseason for the franchise, as they employed a brand-new head coach in Ron Rivera, prepared Bednarik Award winner Chase Young out of Ohio State and, oh yeah, moved off their offending previous label for excellent.

Washington has actually currently eliminated all names, logo designs and images related to its previous label at FedExField While that was the ideal call and definitely required, perhaps this might be a factor for not …