Washington Football Team reveals new look helmets

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: Steven Sims #15 and Case Keenum #8 of the Washington Redskins celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Washington Football team will have new helmets this year to go along with their new name.

It was long overdue for the Washington Football Team to change their team name and while this current name might be temporary, their new helmets that were revealed on Wednesday look great.

The team colors are the same, with burgundy as the main color and gold trim. The helmets are burgundy and then have the numbers in gold on the helmet. There’s no logo, just the number for each player on their helmet.

The new helmets for the Washington Football Team do look oddly familiar though.

The helmets do look very similar to that of the Alabama Crimson Tide with the only major difference being that Alabama has white numbering and a stripe along the top. Perhaps that’s why Washington opted to go away from having a stripe of any kind, which would have given a nice pop to the helmets.

This is a good look for the team though and could end up being a precursor to the team trending in the right direction as far as what the look will…