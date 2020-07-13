Washington drop ‘Redskins’ name after conducting review | NFL News







NFL side Washington have actually dropped their ‘Redskins’ name after a review triggered by pressure from the Native American neighborhood and group sponsors.

A declaration from the franchise on Monday read: “Today, we are revealing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo design upon conclusion of this review.

“(Owner) Dan Snyder and Coach (Ron) Rivera are working carefully to establish a brand-new name and style method that will boost the standing of our proud, custom abundant franchise and influence our sponsors, fans and neighborhood for the next 100 years.”

More to follow …