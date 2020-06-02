Washington DC mayor says federal police actions were “shameful”

A protester is arrested for violating a curfew on Monday, June 1, within the Hollywood space of Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

In Oakland, California, simply east of San Francisco, peaceable protesters are being detained and arrested for being on the streets previous the curfew.

“This follows a very peaceful protest that we saw this afternoon. We saw hundreds of youth throughout Oakland marching throughout the streets. There was a rally at a local high school, then they came downtown,” stated CNN Correspondent Dan Simon on the scene.

The Oakland Police Department stated in a tweet that it had detained greater than 40 individuals for violating curfew, and urged individuals to remain house.

The curfew went into impact at eight p.m. native time, and can keep in place till 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

It’s not simply Oakland: Further south alongside California, police in Los Angeles additionally arrested protesters who’re out after curfew. A small crowd was detained in Sunset Boulevard, in the midst of Hollywood, with their arms held by zip ties.

Police officers in squad vehicles were seen shouting out their home windows that it was a curfew, and that these nonetheless out can be arrested and have their vehicles impounded.

The Los Angeles police stated on Twitter that “dozens” had been arrested for housebreaking after a drugstore had been looted earlier within the day.

Oakland mayor on freedom of protest: Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf acknowledged earlier immediately that there’s a painful historical past of curfews in America used as a type of authorities oppression — however that this was about security and safety reasonably than censorship.