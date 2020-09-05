Washington cuts RB Peterson By Reuters

4/4 © Reuters. NFL: Washington Football Team-Training Camp



Adrian Peterson, the former NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back, was surprisingly released by the Washington Football Team on Friday.

Head coach Ron Rivera said Peterson’s leadership was valued, especially after Derrius Guice was released amid off-field turmoil this summer. Rivera said that he tossed and turned overnight in pondering breaking the news to Peterson.

“For me it was personal,” Rivera said. “It was very difficult. He was a tremendous professional. He thanked me and wished us luck. It epitomizes who he is as a person. I know he’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer, so it’s tough.”

The Washington Football Team are going with rookie Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Bryce Love and Peyton Barber at running back. Peterson, 35, is a 13-year veteran who won the 2012 NFL MVP award with the Minnesota Vikings when he rushed for 2,097 yards, just 8 shy of the record held by Eric Dickerson (1984).

–New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick did not confirm Cam Newton as the team’s starting quarterback for the season opener, despite multiple reports suggesting otherwise.

“Yeah, we are not naming any starters at any positions, so any conversations that I have with…