Washington cuts Randy Moss’ son to make room for former first-round pick

Thaddeus Moss’ stint in Washington was brief lived

One of the lots of shocks of the 2020 NFL Draft was the truth that LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, went undrafted. Moss wasn’t on the free market for long, as he rapidly signed a handle the Washington Football Team hours after the conclusion of the draft. His stint in DC lasted a grand overall of 4 months.

On Friday, Washington waived Moss to indication former San Francisco 49ers offending guard Joshua Garnett, who was a first-round choice in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Washington has actually signed former #49ers first-round pick Josh Garnett and waived/injured TE Thaddeus Moss, the son of hall of famer Randy Moss. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 21, 2020

Moss’ NFL journey prevented by injury

Moss played in 2 seasons with the LSU Tigers, with this previous project being historical for the program, thanks in part to the play of quarterbackJoe Burrow Through 12 video games last season, Moss taped 47 receptions for 570 backyards and 4 goals, however more notably, ended up being a National Champion.

After stating for the NFL Draft, the expectation was that Moss would be picked eventually throughout the occasion. Those hopes were rushed at the NFL Scouting Combine, as a physical exposed that Moss had a Jones fracture in his …