‘Was The Murdered 1-Year-Old Holding A Loaf Of Bread?’

Former Congressman Trey Gowdy eviscerated Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over comments she made suggesting crime is on the rise in New York due to people ‘shoplifting bread.’

“Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren’t paying their rent and are scared to pay their rent, and so they go out and they need to feed their child and they don’t have money, so you maybe have to, they’re put in a position where they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry that night,” she said during a Zoom video call earlier this week.

After significant pushback from people who can form actual thoughts, AOC doubled down.

“Republicans are all upset that I’m connecting the dots between poverty and crime,” New York’s favorite socialist tweeted. “I know most of them haven’t experienced or seen these issues first hand, but I have. This may be hard for them to admit, but poverty and crime are highly linked, both violent & nonviolent alike.”

Gowdy tore her comments from limb to limb.

Gowdy In Beast Mode

In an interview with Fox News’ Sandra Smith, Gowdy fired back saying his experience might make him slightly more knowledgeable than hers.

“God forbid my two decades in a courtroom compare with her experience as a bartender,” he joked.

He proceeded to show off those courtroom skills by picking apart her argument that violent crime is a result of people shoplifting bread.

“Was the 1-year-old killed in New York because that child was holding a loaf of bread?” he asked. “I mean, poor people are no more likely to cause you harm than rich people are. That is not the line of demarcation. It is not whether or not you are rich or poor; it is whether you are law-abiding or not law-abiding.”

Davell Gardner Jr. of Brooklyn was shot and killed before his second birthday as he was seated on a small chair at a cookout when two men approached the gathering and began shooting.

He Wasn’t Finished

Gowdy continued to tackle Ocasio-Cortez’ inane argument.

“The spike in murder cases, the spike in auto theft, the spike in burglaries: what in the hell does that have to do with being hungry?” he asked.

“Go check the criminal histories of the people committing these murders,” advised the South Carolina Republican. “See how many of them are committing their first criminal offense since the pandemic started and see how many of them are career offenders, where this is just the culmination of a lifetime of crime that resulted in murder.”

“I’ll bet you they are not first-time offenders.”

Smith played a clip of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo refuting AOC’s claims that crime skyrocketing is due to the inability to pay rent.

Cuomo reminded her that due to an executive order he signed, “it is factually impossible that somebody committed a crime so they could pay their rent.”

Gowdy used that as a means to jump to the fact that if bread and rent are so unaffordable in New York, then AOC better look at her own party.

“This is a state, a city run by Democrats, he charged. “So, if they are having a hard time getting bread, she needs to look at her own party and not blame Republicans.”

“We don’t run New York,” Gowdy concluded. “She does.”

It will be interesting to see if Ocasio-Cortez decides to respond on Twitter as she often does. It would be an epic losing proposition if she does, being way out of her intellectual depth against Gowdy.