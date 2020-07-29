Warrington to face St Helens in Challenge Cup quarter-final in repeat of last year’s final | Rugby League News





Warrington Wolves are the safeguarding Challenge Cup champs

Holders Warrington Wolves will play St Helens in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup in a repeat of last year’s Wembley final.

The withdrawal of Toronto Wolfpack and 5 opposites who play in the Championship or League One – which were amongst the leagues to end their season early due to the coronavirus – led to the 6th round having to be redrawn.

Castleford Tigers will face Hull FC and 2018 winners Catalans Dragons will take on Wakefield Trinity in the last 16.

The winners of those ties will then advance to face Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils, respectively, in the quarter-finals.

Leeds Rhinos will handle Hull KR in the just other quarter-final tie where the 2 contending sides are currently understood.

Challenge Cup draw:

Sixth round

Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC

Catalans Dragons vs Wakefield Trinity

Both ties will be held in Huddersfield on August 22

Quarter- finals

Warrington Wolves vs St Helens

Leeds Rhinos vs Hull Kingston Rovers

Castleford Tigers/Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors

Catalans Dragons/Wakefield Trinity vs Salford Red Devils

Ties to be played September 18-20