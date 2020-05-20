Warrick Gelant: Springbok joins Stormers from Bulls | Rugby Union News





Warrick Gelant has left the Bulls to affix their Super Rugby rivals the Stormers

South Africa World Cup-winning full-back Warrick Gelant has joined the Stormers from their nice Super Rugby rivals the Bulls.

Gelant will swap Pretoria for Cape Town and has been introduced in to fill the hole left by one other Springbok, Dillyn Leyds, who has moved to La Rochelle in France.

The 25-year-old was a free agent after his contract with the Bulls expired.

“Warrick has established himself as one of the most dynamic backline players in South Africa, so we could not be more thrilled to have him on our books going forward,” Stormers coach John Dobson mentioned.

Gelant poses with Prince Harry after South Africa’s World Cup remaining overcome England in 2019

“With Dillyn Leyds leaving, we could not have requested for anybody higher to step into the 15 jersey. I’m positive his presence will even have a vastly constructive affect on the gamers round him.

“Warrick is a deadly finisher with a wonderful feel for the game and awareness of space, which is just what we need for the talent we already have in the backline to thrive.”

Gelant, who may play on the wing, was a part of the Bok squad that lifted the World Cup in Japan final November, although he didn’t characteristic within the match-day squad within the remaining win over England.

He has scored three tries in 9 worldwide appearances since making his debut in opposition to Italy in November 2017.

“I can’t wait to join up with the Stormers and I’m very excited about what the future holds,” Gelant mentioned.

“I want to take my game to new heights and I believe that working with the players and the coaches at the Stormers will help me to do that.”