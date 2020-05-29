Warren presses Mnuchin on penalties for not protecting jobs

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) asked Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin why some businesses that are getting federal funding are not required to keep their workers employed.

Congress gave Treasury the authority to dole out $500 billion to shore up mid-sized and large corporations. But unlike the Payroll Protection Program and other small-business lending facilities, which forgive loans when businesses keep employees on their payroll, Treasury did not stipulate anything about big businesses having to do the same.

#Warren #CNN #News



source