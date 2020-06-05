Warren Moon Calls Drew Brees’ Apology ‘A Start,’ Wants QB To Help Black Community



Hall of Famer Warren Moon says he actually believes Drew Brees did not imply any hurt along with his stance on the nationwide anthem protests … however now that he is apologized, it is time to step up and put his phrases to motion.

Of course, Brees confronted backlash from his teammates and different main sports activities figures for condemning kneeling throughout the anthem on Wednesday.

Moon — who is aware of the Saints famous person personally — is giving Brees the good thing about the doubt … saying the QB was so enthusiastic about his stance, he forgot to take every thing under consideration earlier than talking.

“I know what type of guy that he is, but I think he just got so wrapped up into his beliefs on the national anthem and the flag that he forgot to open his eyes and listen to what was being said by others that might not have his same belief about what all that means to them,” Moon tells TMZ Sports.

Brees apologized in a prolonged assertion and video and vowed to be a pacesetter for the black neighborhood … and Moon says the subsequent step in getting forgiveness is proving he is real.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full trade: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

“I don’t know if the apology is going to be enough, but at least it’s a start.”

“I think he has to maybe now get out there and try and do some things physically to show that he’s putting his money where his mouth is and maybe get on camera to talk about those things so people can look in him in the face, look him in the eye and see if he’s sincere or not.”

(A short while after we shot our interview with Warren, Brees posted an video apology.)



Moon says Brees is not the enemy persons are making him out to be … however can use this as a possibility to listen to from others with totally different experiences.